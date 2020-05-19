Russian PM back to work after coronavirus battle

Russian Prime Minister back to work after coronavirus battle

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 19 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 15:47 ist
No further details about Mishustin's recovery or condition were released. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is returning to work after fighting off the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering Mishustin to resume his regular duties, which had been carried out by a deputy since April 30 while the 54-year-old prime minister was receiving medical treatment.

Mishustin, who was appointed by Putin in a surprise move earlier this year, stayed in hospital but still participated in government meetings, appearing behind a desk in a suit.

Putin had decreed that deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov take over his duties after Mishustin told Putin his test came back positive.

Also Read: Coronavirus Tracker | 15 countries with highest number of cases, deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic

No further details about Mishustin's recovery or condition were released.

Several other senior officials were also infected with the coronavirus in Russia, including the ministers of culture, education and construction, as well as Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia as of Tuesday had the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases after the United States, with 299,941 reported infections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Russia
Prime Minister

What's Brewing

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 