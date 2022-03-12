Russian rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Report

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.
The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.
