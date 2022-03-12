Russian rockets destroy airbase in Kyiv: Report

Russian rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Report

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 12 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 14:46 ist
Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough on March 10 in their first top-level talks since Moscow's invasion two weeks ago, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could soon be encircled. Credit: Satellite image Maxar Technologies / AFP

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis, here

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said. 

