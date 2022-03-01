Russia's Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed the OPEC+ oil deal and pledged to continue coordination on global energy markets, Russian news agencies reported.
The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers is due to meet online on Wednesday in order to discuss its further oil output policy.
