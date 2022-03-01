Putin, Abu Dhabi prince, pledge on energy coordination

Russia's Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Mar 01 2022, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 18:04 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Credit: AP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed the OPEC+ oil deal and pledged to continue coordination on global energy markets, Russian news agencies reported.

The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers is due to meet online on Wednesday in order to discuss its further oil output policy.

