Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks early next month

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks in early August

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 00:25 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Also Read | Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces: Report

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
World news
Saudi Arabia
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

 