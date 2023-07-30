Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks in early August

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks on Ukraine among Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, early next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.
