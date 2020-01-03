'Soleimani assassination is a foolish escalation by US'

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jan 03 2020, 11:26am ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2020, 11:26am ist
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reuters photo)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation."

"The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in a post on Twitter.

