South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant

South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant in small numbers

The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic sequencing

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Nov 25 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 17:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

South African scientists have detected a new Covid-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic sequencing.

"Although the data are limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be," the statement quoted the NICD's Professor Adrian Puren as saying.

South Africa was the first country to detect the Beta variant last year. Beta is one of only four labelled "of concern" by the World Health Organisation because there is evidence that it is more transmissible and vaccines work less well against it.

The country detected another variant, C.1.2, earlier this year, but it has not displaced the more common Delta variant and still only accounts for a relatively small percentage of genomes sequenced.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Africa
Africa
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 