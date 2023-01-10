South Africa: Probe over video of troops burning bodies

South Africa says probe opened over video of troops burning bodies

A soldier pours a liquid over the body as others, including one sporting a South African uniform, watch and film the scene on their mobile phones

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Jan 10 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 19:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A regional force fighting jihadists in Mozambique has opened an investigation over a video purportedly showing some of its troops mistreating corpses, the South African military said on Tuesday.

The clip circulating on social media depicts some soldiers hurling a corpse over a pile of burning rubble, where at least another body is already strewn.

A soldier pours a liquid over the body as others, including one sporting a South African uniform, watch and film the scene on their mobile phones.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it was believed to have taken place in November in Mozambique.

South African troops were deployed in the country's restive north under the auspices of the SADC regional bloc in 2021 to shore up the Mozambican military in the fight against Islamist militants.

The SANDF issued a statement saying the SADC force commander had ordered an investigation into a "despicable act" that had entailed "throwing deceased bodies."

"The SANDF does not condone in anyway the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book," it said.

South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party described the incident as an "embarrassment" for the country.

It called on the government to launch its own investigation to clarify among other things whether the bodies belonged to civilians or combatants.

"There are international standards and regulations for dealing with the bodies of the dead in a dignified and human way even in a conflict zone," shadow defence minister Kobus Marais said in a statement.

"What is shown on the video is unacceptable and must be rejected in the strongest possible way."

More than 4,500 people have been killed and almost a million have been forced to flee their homes since Islamic State-linked militants launched an insurgency in Mozambique's gas-rich Cabo Delgado province in 2017.

The government has regained control over much of the region since the deployment of thousands of troops from SADC countries and Rwanda.

But attacks and incursions from the jihadists continue.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Africa
World news

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 