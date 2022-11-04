South Korea scrambles jets after detecting North Korean military flights near border amid tensions

Seoul scrambles jets after detecting N Korean warplanes

Seoul and Washington are conducting large-scale joint air drills which have infuriated Pyongyang

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Nov 04 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 16:57 ist
South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jet during a US-South Korea joint aerial drill. Credit: AFP Photo / South Korean Defence Ministry

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean military flights north of the two countries' border over four hours on Friday.

The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical action line, north of the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas, South Korea's military said in a statement. The virtual line is used as a basis for South Korean air defence operations, a South Korean official said.

Also Read | North Korea fired artillery barrage overnight, says Seoul

South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

The manoeuvres came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.

North Korea
South Korea
World news

