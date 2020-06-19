Spain adds backlog of over 1,000 coronavirus deaths

Spain is adding more than 1,000 more fatalities to its coronavirus death toll in the first update in nearly two weeks after officials revised a backlog of inconsistent data.
At least 28,313 people have died through Friday with a COVID-19 diagnosis, health officials. Authorities had stopped updating the tally at 27,136 on June 7.
The country has also confirmed more than 244,000 infections since the beginning of the outbreak, although an official immunization survey estimates that 5 per cent of its 47 million inhabitants are presumed as having contracted the virus.
Spain's health minister says that 34 clusters have been detected in the past six weeks, since Spain began to relax its confinement rules. The new clusters have infected around 1,000 people in slaughterhouses, nursing homes, hospitals, as well as among migrant workers and party-goers.
