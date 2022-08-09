Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe lauds Indian charity for opening free hospital

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday lauded an Indian charity, Sathya Sai Sanjeevani, for opening a charitable super speciality hospital in the country's eastern region of Batticaloa, saying the organisation has exhibited "the true meaning of brotherhood" during these challenging times.

The first phase of a 75-bedded free super speciality hospital, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital was inaugurated by spiritual leader Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai on Tuesday in Batticaloa, a region in the east of the island of Sri Lanka, that has faced years of civil war and has sheltered over 30,000 war widows.

Recognising the services of the Foundation, Wickremesinghe in his message said, "The services rendered by this foundation, completely free of cost, stands out even more so in the background of the economic turbulence we are facing at present in our country." He said Sai Sanjeevani India has "exhibited the true meaning of brotherhood during these challenging times by establishing the hospital."

"I understand that the foundation, since its inception in 2017, has treated over 16,000 outpatients. The services rendered are inspiring and their vision for the future healthcare mission with this specialised hospital is truly something very special," he said.

The island nation of Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, which has dealt a heavy blow to its health system and has led to a short supply of essential life-saving drugs, common antibiotics, and paediatric care, among others.

The Sai Global Federation of Foundations, led by Madhusudan Sai, has extended support through its member-foundation in Sri Lanka - Sri Sathya Sai Karuna Nilayam Foundation.

The Foundation, which was established in 2016, has served more than 16,000 rural patients in Sri Lanka till date through its Sri Sathya Sai Karunalayam Medical Centre which was inaugurated in the year 2017, the organisation said in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Sai said this is the first time in the history of Sri Lankan healthcare, when a speciality hospital is set up completely free of cost.

"The message of fraternity, love and brotherhood is universal. When one member in a family needs help, the whole family comes together to help. This is what we are doing now," he said.

The inauguration of the hospital was presided over by the Guest of Honour – Aravinda de Silva, former Sri Lankan International cricketer and captain, and was attended by officials from the government and the diplomatic Community of Sri Lanka, members of medical fraternity and armed forces.

The hospital will begin its operations by conducting free paediatric cardiac care surgeries and interventions in the next few days, the release said.

The hospital will grow in phases to conduct various healthcare missions across specialities, with the support of its international partners across 33 countries, the release said.