Swedish parliament passes NATO accession bill

Sweden and neighbor Finland asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Stockholm,
  • Mar 22 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 21:35 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday formally approved a bill to allow the country to join NATO when its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance.

Sweden and neighbor Finland asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Turkey, which along with Hungary, has yet to ratify membership for Sweden and Finland. 

Sweden
NATO
World news

