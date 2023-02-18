Syria: US raid kills top IS member, wounds 4 US troops

The raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Feb 18 2023, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 00:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

An Islamic State group leader was killed and four US troops wounded in a US helicopter raid on northeast Syria, the Defense Department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said "an explosion on target resulted in four US servicemembers and one working dog wounded" on Thursday, adding that "the targeted ISIS senior leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed."

It did not elaborate on what Homsi's role was.

It said the raid was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance led by Kurdish fighters that has waged a years-long campaign against IS in the north.

IS named a new top leader in December after its former chief killed himself during a raid in southern Syria.

