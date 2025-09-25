Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

S L Bhyrappa never let idleness set in even during hospitalisation

After this, his mortal remains will be taken to Mysuru in a funeral procession.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 10:11 IST
BengaluruKarnatak newsSL Bhyrappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us