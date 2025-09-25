<p>Bengaluru: Novelist and writer S L Bhyrappa passed away at the age of 94 at Rashtrothana Hospital, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Bhyrappa won accolades for his work and achievements throughout his career.</p>.<p>Bhyrappa was admitted in the hospital for a whole month, where he underwent an Ayurvedic wellness programme that included physiotherapy and other treatments for rejuvenation. He was discharged, but returned to the hospital on Sunday.</p>.S L Bhyrappa’s demise leaves Kannada world poorer, says Siddaramaiah; memorial to be set up in Mysuru.<p>“He was really healthy during his time here in the last month. We would see him walk around the hospital parking lot every evening. He also attended events outside the hospital with special permission,” a staff member of the hospital told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p><strong>Wellness programme</strong></p>.<p>After the wellness programme ended, Bhyrappa was discharged and returned home, only to come back to the hospital on Sunday for another wellness programme. However, he was feeling weak due to a fever. He had no underlying issues, but had a history of heart problems and had a pacemaker implanted some years ago. After this, he lived a rather healthy life.</p>.<p>“The only reason we admitted him was because he was feeling tired and weak,” Dr Shyla H N, medical administrator of Rashtrothana, told <em>DH</em>. It was only around early afternoon on Wednesday that his health declined.</p>.<p>Bhyrappa went into cardiac arrest at around 11 am, and a code blue was called.</p>.<p>“We tried our best to resuscitate him, but nothing could be done. We called the time of death at 2.28 pm this afternoon, when he took his final breath,” the doctor said, confirming that he passed away due to old age.</p>.<p><strong>Pay last respects at Ravindra Kalakshetra</strong></p>.<p>His mortal remains currently remain at Rashtrothana Hospital and will be moved to Ravindra Kalakshethra on Thursday, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, where the public can pay their last respects.</p>