Taliban to unveil new Afghanistan govt framework within weeks, says official

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 21 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 09:30 ist
Taliban fighters taking control of Afghan presidential palace. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

Also Read | Kabul airlift gathers pace as harrowing stories emerge

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

