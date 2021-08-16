'Taliban want relations with international community'

Taliban want relations with international community, says spokesman

He also said that the group respects women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression in light of Sharia

Reuters
Reuters,
  Aug 16 2021, 06:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 06:19 ist
A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al-Jazeera on Sunday that the group does not want to live in isolation and wants relations with the international community.

He said the group has several channels of communication with foreign countries and wants to develop these channels. "We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues," spokesman Mohammad Naeem told the Qatari channel.

He also said that the group respects women's and minorities' rights and freedom of expression in light of Sharia.

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

