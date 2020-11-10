'Error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden tweet

'Technical error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweet

'A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic,' a government spokesman said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:25 ist
Earlier on Tuesday, the Guido Fawkes website published a picture of the tweet after it had adjusted the contrast and brightness levels of the image. Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A "technical error" led to parts of a message congratulating US President Donald Trump being left visible in an official tweet congratulating Joe Biden from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the government had prepared two different statements because the contest was so close, but that a technical error meant parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic congratulating Biden.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Guido Fawkes website published a picture of the tweet after it had adjusted the contrast and brightness levels of the image. It appeared to show Trump's name, the words "second term" and "on the future of this" in the background of the tweet congratulating Biden.

"As you'd expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election. A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic," a government spokesman said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Twitter
Boris Johnson
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

 