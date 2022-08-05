Thailand nightclub fire kills 13, 35 injured

Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

The cause of the fire is still unknown and all victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Aug 05 2022, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 09:15 ist

At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a fire broke out at a nightclub in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province early on Friday, a police official said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and all victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police said.

The fire at the Mountain B nightclub, southeast of the capital Bangkok, started at about 0100 local times (1800 GMT Thursday), Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, told Reuters by phone.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims they will receive help from authorities and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure they have proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Thailand
World news
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 