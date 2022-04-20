The much married Shehbaz Sharif got a bridge built in Lahore to meet his wife

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has married five times and at present, he has two wives -- Nusrat and Tehmina Durani -- while he divorced the three others -- Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa, and Kulsoom Hai, as per media reports.

He has two sons and three daughters from Nusrat and one daughter from Alia.

As per media reports, Shehbaz Sharif's first marriage took place after a family revolt.

There have also been rumours that Sharif didn't get the approval of his father when he married Nusrat Shahbaz in 1973 at the age of 23.

Shortly after the death of his first wife, Sharif tied the knot for the second time with an emerging model named Alia Honey in 1993. Shehbaz was 43 when he married Aaliya.

'Honey Bridge' in Lahore is popularly named after Aaliya and stories abound. It was built when Shehbaz Sharif was serving as the Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister.

As per reports, the cavalry bridge was constructed so that he could easily travel to the residence of his wife, while several say that it was built so that his second wife does not get back home late from her office. However, their marriage did not last long and it is believed that the two got divorced during his exile years in Saudi Arabia. Alia Honey reportedly died a few months after her divorce under mysterious circumstances.

The very same year in 1993, Shehbaz Sharif got married for the third time to Nilofar Khosa, sister of Pakistan Director General Federal Investigation Agency Tariq Khosa. As per media reports, Sharif's third marriage also did not prove to be successful.

Reports say after two failed consecutive marriages, Shehbaz Sharif waited for a few years and then secretly married socialite and novelist Tehmeena Durrani in 2003. Durrani is a Pakistani author, activist, socialite, and artist, and the second acknowledged wife of Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports suggest that the two got married secretly after eight years of a love affair. Nobody, including the government officials or the Sharif family, had any clue about their wedding.

Later in 2012, at the age of 60, Shehbaz married once again for the fifth time to Kalsoom Hayi. His fifth marriage too was a secret affair. As per reports, the two have already been divorced and Kalsoom Hayi has earlier denied all claims that suggested her marriage with Shehbaz Sharif.

Check out the latest videos from DH: