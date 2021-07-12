Thousands join rare anti-government protests in Cuba

Thousands join rare anti-government protests in Cuba

Social anger has been driven by long food lines and a critical shortage of medicines since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, with Cuba under US sanctions

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 12 2021, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 07:45 ist
The protest in San Antonio de los Banos came as Cuba is experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus epidemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, marching through a town chanting "Down with the dictatorship" and "We want liberty."

The protest in San Antonio de los Banos, a town of some 50,000 people southwest of Havana, came as Cuba is experiencing its toughest phase yet of the coronavirus epidemic, the same day it reported a new daily record of infections and deaths.

Some of the demonstrators, mainly young people, shouted insults against President Miguel Diaz-Canel who turned up at the event, according to amateur videos posted online, while others proclaimed: "We are not afraid."

Social anger has been driven by long food lines and a critical shortage of medicines since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, with Cuba under US sanctions.

The country of 11.2 million people was left relatively unscathed in the first months of the outbreak, but has seen a recent hike in infections and a new record of 6,923 daily cases reported Sunday and 47 deaths for a total of 1,537.

"These are alarming numbers which are increasing daily," said Francisco Duran, head of epidemiology in the health ministry.

Under hashtags such as #SOSCuba, calls for assistance have multiplied on social media, with citizens and rap stars alike urging the government to make it possible for much-needed foreign donations to enter the country.

An opposition group on Saturday called for the creation of a "humanitarian corridor," an initiative the government rejected by saying Cuba was not a conflict zone.

Ernesto Soberon, a foreign affairs official, denounced a "campaign" he said sought to "portray an image of total chaos in the country which does not correspond to the situation."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cuba
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Streamers, superheroes battle for Covid-era Emmy nods

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic and his six winning Wimbledon finals

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

'Super Mario' cartridge sold for record $1.5 million

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

Tennis stars react to Djokovic's historic Wimbledon win

 