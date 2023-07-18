Trump says he's a target in Jan 6 Capitol riot probe

Trump says he received word he is a target in US 2020 election probe

Former USPresident and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, July 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith stating that he was a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Smith "sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site.

Later on Tuesday, defense attorneys and federal prosecutors are due to make their first appearance in Florida before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over charges that he mishandled classified information and obstructed justice.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, was charged last month with unlawfully retaining national defense documents after he left office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

Smith is leading the prosecution also in that case.

