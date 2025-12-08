<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-actor-assault-case-actor-dileep-acquitted-six-found-guilty-of-gang-rape-and-conspiracy-3823481">acquittal of actor Dileep</a> from conspiracy charges in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case has triggered widespread resentment within the Malayalam film industry.</p><p>While many in the industry are backing the survivor of the assault, others are hailing Dileep's acquittal.</p><p>Association of Malayalam Movie Artists said in a social media post, "Let the law take its course. AMMA respects the court." </p><p>Members of the Women in Cinema Collective that was formed after the sexual assault on the actress made social media posts extending moral support to the survivor.</p>.It was a 'conspiracy against me to spoil my career, personal life', says Dileep after being acquitted in actor assault case.<p>WCC members Beena Paul and Bhagyalekshmi were among those who openly expressed their displeasure over Dileep's acquittal. "The verdict is disappointing. But the only relief is that issues faced by women in the film industry could be exposed as the survivor decided to raise voice against it," said film editor Beena Paul.</p><p>Film producer Suresh Kumar said that he was happy over Dileep's acquittal as there was an attempt to falsely implicate him in the case.</p><p>Former director general of prosecution Asif Ali said that it was often difficult to get direct evidence for conspiracy. In this case there was digital evidence to prove connections between Dileep and the prime accused Sunil alias Pulsar Suni and Dileep's animosity with the survivor could prove the intention, Asif Ali told the media.</p><p>Retired IPS officer B Sandhya, who initially headed the investigation, said that this verdict could not be considered a final one as there were upper courts. There were many challenges during the trial. Moreover proving conspiracy is always quite challenging, she said. </p><p>Dileep's lawyer B Raman Pillai said that in his professional career he hadn't seen such a case with false evidence.</p><p><strong>WIll Dileep move against Manju?</strong></p><p>With Dileep blaming his ex-wife Maju Warrier in his initial reaction to the acquittal, there are strong speculations that Dileep could initiate legal action against Manju as well as others.</p><p>Dileep said that it was after Manju's statement that there was a criminal conspiracy in the sexual assault on the actor that a group of 'criminal police personnel' and a senior police officer conspired to cook up stories against him. </p><p>Sources in the film industry said that Dileep could move legally against the police officials as well as Maju and others accusing them of trying to falsely implicate him in the case.</p>