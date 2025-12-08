Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Dileep's acquittal in assault case: Malayalam film industry divided, women's body extends support to survivor

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists said in a social media post, "Let the law take its course. AMMA respects the court."
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsKeralaMalayalam film industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us