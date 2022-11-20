Turkey's Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's Sisi at World Cup

Turkey's Erdogan shakes hands with Egypt's Sisi at WC

The two countries started high level political consultations last year amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with U.S.-allied Arab states

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 22:29 ist
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Credit: AFP Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.

Ankara's ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt's army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdogan.

The two countries started high level political consultations last year amid a push by Turkey to ease tensions with US-allied Arab states.

