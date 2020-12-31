UK coronavirus variant found in California

The highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain has been detected in California, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, a day after the first known US case was documented in Colorado.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Newsom announced his state's first known case of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, identified in Southern California, at the start of an online discussion of the Covid-19 pandemic with the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci.
Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners
Goodbye 2020
After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve
Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition