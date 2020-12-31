UK coronavirus variant found in California

The case has been reported a day after the first known US case was documented in Colorado

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 31 2020, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 08:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain has been detected in California, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, a day after the first known US case was documented in Colorado.

Newsom announced his state's first known case of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, identified in Southern California, at the start of an online discussion of the Covid-19 pandemic with the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci. 

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Goodbye 2020

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

