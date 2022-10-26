UK PM Rishi Sunak will commit to fracking ban: Spokesperson

Fracking will be banned in England under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reversing a decision made by his predecessor Liz Truss, as the new British leader returned to a 2019 Conservative Party manifesto pledge.

During her short term as prime minister, Truss had lifted a moratorium on fracking, arguing last month that strengthening the country's energy supply was a priority.

But Sunak's spokesman said he would commit to a moratorium, as originally set out by the Conservative Party during a 2019 election campaign.

Truss had said fracking - extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up - would be allowed where it was supported by communities, but the plans had faced opposition from many lawmakers, including from her governing Conservatives.

Fracking, which has been opposed by environmental groups and some local communities, was banned in 2019 after the industry regulator said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.