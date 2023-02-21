UK urges Putin to reconsider nuclear treaty decision

UK urges Putin to reconsider 'rash decision' on nuclear treaty

'Arms control is vital to the security of our planet,' Sunak's spokesperson said

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Feb 21 2023, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 23:15 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain on Tuesday called for President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his move to suspend Russia's participation in its last remaining arms control treaty with the United States.

"We hope Putin reconsiders his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said. "Arms control is vital to the security of our planet."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
US
USA
World news
UK
Rishi Sunak
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

 