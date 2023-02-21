UK urges Putin to reconsider 'rash decision' on nuclear treaty

Britain on Tuesday called for President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his move to suspend Russia's participation in its last remaining arms control treaty with the United States.
"We hope Putin reconsiders his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said. "Arms control is vital to the security of our planet."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus
I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi
In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr
Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks
In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr