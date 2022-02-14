Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war: Ambassador

Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, says ambassador

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 14 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 13:06 ist
Putin says Ukraine's growing ties with the alliance could make it a launchpad for NATO missiles targeted at Russia. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia, the BBC quoted the country's ambassador to Britain as saying, in what would amount to a major concession to Moscow in response to the build-up of Russian troops on its borders.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

"We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kyiv could change its position on NATO membership.

Also Read | Over 130,000 Russian troops staged outside Ukraine, says US

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join, a step that would bring the US-led alliance to Russia's border.

Putin says Ukraine's growing ties with the alliance could make it a launchpad for NATO missiles targeted at Russia. He says Russia needs to lay down "red lines" to prevent that.

Russia has moved more than 100,000 troops and heavy weapons to within striking distance of Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting the United States and its NATO allies to warn that an invasion could be imminent.

Moscow denies it is planning an attack, calling the military manoeuvres exercises, but it has issued written demands that NATO forgo any further expansion eastwards including Ukraine. NATO members have rejected the demand.

US President Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday and agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to try to resolve the crisis, the White House said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
NATO
World Politics

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 