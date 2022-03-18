130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theatre

Ukraine says 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theatre so far

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 18 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 16:55 ist
A satellite image shows a closer view of Mariupol Drama Theatre before bombing, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo/Maxar

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of a theatre hit by an air strike on Wednesday in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol.

In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

