Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again, says operator

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 14 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 17:10 ist
Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Credit: MAXAR satellite image/Reuters

Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, has once again lost its electricity supply, Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said Monday.

"The line that supplies the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Slavutych was damaged by the occupying forces," Ukrenergo said on its Facebook page, referring to Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

