UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: Statement

The UN Security Council on Thursday "strongly condemned" the Myanmar military's violence against civilians, in a unanimous statement watered down by China after two days of tough negotiations.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation and strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children," read the statement, initiated by former colonial power Britain.

