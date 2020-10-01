UK to 'work with whoever is in the White House'

United Kingdom would 'work with whoever is in the White House' on US trade deal

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 01 2020, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 08:55 ist
Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss. Credit: Reuters

Britain will work with Republican President Donald Trump or his opponent Democrat Joe Biden in order to clinch a US trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, declining to comment directly on a chaotic first US presidential debate.

"We're working with both parties in the United States, both the Democrats and the Republicans. There is strong support for a trade deal with the UK," Truss told ITV in an interview, adding she had not watched the first debate between Trump and Biden and would not comment on it.

"I will work with whoever is in the White House... It is not our job as ministers in the UK to intervene in foreign politics. Our job is to bat for British interests."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Britain
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Democrats
Republicans

What's Brewing

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

 