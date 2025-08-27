<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a media report which claimed that some "anonymous parties" in Gujarat received donations of Rs 4,300 crore between 2019-20 and 2023-24, and asked whether the Election Commission will investigate this or ask for an affidavit.</p>.<p>There was no immediate reaction from the Election Commission (EC).</p>.Mahatma Gandhi had to bear personal attacks by RSS all the time: Rahul Gandhi.<p>Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared on X the media report which claimed that in Gujarat, 10 anonymously registered political parties received Rs 4,300 crore in donations from 2019-20 to 2023-24.</p>.<p>During this period, across three elections -- 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 assembly polls -- these parties fielded only 43 candidates who together secured 54,069 votes, according to the report.</p>.<p>Their election reports showed expenses of just Rs 39.02 lakh, while audit reports recorded Rs 3,500 crore in spending, the report said.</p>.<p>In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "There are some anonymous parties in Gujarat whose names no one has heard of -- but they received donations worth Rs 4,300 crore!" These parties have contested elections or spent money on them on very few occasions, Gandhi said.</p>.<p>"Where did these thousands of crores come from? Who is running them? And where did the money go? Will the Election Commission investigate -- or will it ask for an affidavit here too? Or will it change the law itself, so that this data can also be hidden?" the former Congress chief said, taking a swipe at the EC.</p>.<p>After Gandhi alleged electoral roll irregularities, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference on August 17 that the Congress leader should either submit an affidavit under oath, along with proof of irregularities, or apologise to the nation.</p>