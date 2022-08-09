US announces $1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine

US announces $1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine

The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 09 2022, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 07:20 ist
It took to $9.1 billion the amount of security assistance the United States has provided Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24. Credit: AFP Photo

The Pentagon announced Monday $1 billion in fresh military aid for Ukraine, including additional precision missiles for the Himars system that have helped Kyiv's forces attack Russian troops far behind the front lines.

The package also includes more surface-to-air missiles for defense against Russian aircraft and rockets, more Javelin anti-armor rockets, and other ammunition, according to a statement from the US Department of Defense.

"These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east, and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere," said Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl.

It took to $9.1 billion the amount of security assistance the United States has provided Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

"The United States stands with allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's aggression," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine and surge additional available systems and capabilities, carefully calibrated to make a difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine's eventual position at the negotiating table," Blinken said in a statement.

Separately, the World Bank announced Monday $4.5 billion in aid for Ukraine paid for by the United States.

The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.

"This economic assistance is critical in supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 