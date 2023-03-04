US attorney general makes surprise visit to Ukraine

US attorney general makes surprise visit to Ukraine

The visit was not announced ahead of time for security reasons

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 04 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:44 ist
Merrick Garland. Credit: AFP Photo

US Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Friday and vowed to hold "Russian war criminals accountable" for their actions.

"We are here today in Ukraine to speak clearly, and with one voice: the perpetrators of those crimes will not get away with them," Garland said.

He went to Lviv in western Ukraine at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart to take part in the "United for Justice Conference."

Garland told the conference the United States stood beside Ukraine's war crimes investigators as they collect and catalogue evidence from blast sites that include hospitals, apartment buildings and schools, exhume mass graves and study human remains -- "in order to tell the stories of those who no longer can," according to a Justice Department transcript of his remarks.

Also Read | US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia

Since the invasion began a year ago, Russia has been committing atrocities on the largest scale of any conflict since World War II, he said.

The United States has signed an agreement with Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania "that will strengthen our efforts to hold Russian war criminals accountable," he said.

The visit, Garland's second to Ukraine since the start of the conflict in February 2022, was not announced ahead of time for security reasons.

Also Read | Russia says it suspended nuclear pact because US was using it to help Ukraine

It came nearly two weeks after US President Joe Biden paid a visit to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The United States is helping Ukraine investigate war crimes and Garland this week branded Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's mercenary Wagner military force, a war criminal.

In a statement issued on February 24 to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Garland said his department is "standing with our Ukrainian partners in pursuit of justice."

US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia last month of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, saying Moscow's forces had conducted "widespread and systemic" attacks on the country's civilian population.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
US news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 