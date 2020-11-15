US CDC reports 243,580 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 10,690,665 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 181,801 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,364 to 243,580.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, compared with its previous report released a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

