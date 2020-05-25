US CDC reports total of 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 97,049 deaths

US CDC reports total of 1.6 million coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 07:57 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,622,114 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,229 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 97,049.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 23, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

