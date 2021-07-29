US FDA agrees to extend J&J Covid vaccine's shelf-life to 6 months

US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it agreed with Johnson & Johnson that its Covid-19 vaccine's shelf life can be extended to 6 months from 4.5 months when stored at 2-8°c.

In a letter to the company, the US FDA said it had completed the review of data provided by J&J, and based on the information submitted, it concurs with the extension.

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature.