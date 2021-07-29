US FDA agrees to extend J&J Covid vaccine's shelf-life

US FDA agrees to extend J&J Covid vaccine's shelf-life to 6 months

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2021, 05:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 05:26 ist

US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it agreed with Johnson & Johnson that its Covid-19 vaccine's shelf life can be extended to 6 months from 4.5 months when stored at 2-8°c.

In a letter to the company, the US FDA said it had completed the review of data provided by J&J, and based on the information submitted, it concurs with the extension.

The agency also said the extension was applicable to batches that might have expired prior to the issuance of the letter provided they were stored at the recommended temperature.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Johnson & Johnson
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
USFDA

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

DH Toon | 'Even one day is a long time in politics!'

Basavaraj Bommai at the helm, faces challenges

Basavaraj Bommai at the helm, faces challenges

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

How the Olympics captures athletic performances

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

 