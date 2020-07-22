US House speaker Pelosi says $1 trillion aid not enough

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republican $1 trillion coronavirus aid proposal not enough

Reuters
Reuters, Washington ,
  • Jul 22 2020, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 08:09 ist
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Credit: AFP File Photo.

Democratic US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the $1 trillion Republicans say they are considering as the size of a coronavirus aid package would not be sufficient to do what is needed for the US economy and Americans' health.

"We want to see this bill, not just have a conversation," Pelosi told reporters after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer said: "We're glad they came to see us, we're glad they outlined some very broad concepts, but they're not close to getting ready to negotiate." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nancy Pelosi
US
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

 