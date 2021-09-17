US must reckon with China due to its size and impact: Pelosi

The United States has to point out disagreements with China but also reckon with the country due to its size and relevance on issues such as climate change, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.
"We have to always point out what our disagreement is, object to it as well as at the same time understand that we have to reckon with China because of size and impact on everything we talk about," she told a Chatham House event.
