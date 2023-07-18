US President Biden invites Israeli PM to Washington

US President Biden invites Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington

The two leaders shared a 'long and warm' conversation, the Israeli statement said.

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 18 2023, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 01:13 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The move marks a shift in US - Israeli relations as most Israeli prime ministers had already received an invitation to the White House this far into their terms.

Also Read | US returns 105 antiquities to India days after PM Modi's visit

The two leaders shared a "long and warm" conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing threats from Iran and its proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.

Netanyahu told the US President he would try to form "broad public consensus" on controversial legislation in Israel that would see its highest court stripped of much of its powers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Joe Biden
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Washington
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 