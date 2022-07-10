US sees Russia food blockage as factor in Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Russia's restriction on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil and voiced fear it could spur other crises.
"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka; we're concerned about the implications around the world," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.
