US sees Russia food blockage as factor in Lanka

US sees Russia food blockage as factor in Sri Lanka

Blinken said Russia's restriction on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil

AFP
AFP, Bangkok,
  • Jul 10 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 15:51 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: AFP Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Russia's restriction on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil and voiced fear it could spur other crises.

"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka; we're concerned about the implications around the world," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
United States
Antony Blinken

What's Brewing

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

‘I am a champion of all languages’

‘I am a champion of all languages’

He wrote, she wrote

He wrote, she wrote

Coriander: The devil’s herb

Coriander: The devil’s herb

 