US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks

Yemen attack: US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE

AFP
AFP, Dubai,
  Feb 02 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 12:59 ist

The United States will deploy a guided-missile destroyer and state-of-the-art fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates after a series of missile attacks by Yemeni rebels, a US statement said Wednesday.

The deployment, to "assist the UAE against the current threat", follows a phone call between Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the US embassy in the UAE said.

