US VP Harris met China's Xi at APEC, WH official says

US VP Harris met China's Xi at APEC, White House official says

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok/Shanghai,
  • Nov 19 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 10:11 ist
Kamala Harris. Credit: Reuters photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.

"The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning.

Xi Jinping said the meeting with President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, was strategic and constructive, and had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-US relations, according to the broadcaster's official readout of the meeting.

"It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly promote China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track."

Harris and Xi met at the APEC summit in Thailand.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kamala Harris
Xi Jinping
Thailand
United States
World news
China

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 