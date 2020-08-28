Was attacked by 'angry mob' near WH: Senator Rand

Was attacked by 'angry mob' near White House: US Senator Rand Paul

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 28 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 13:04 ist
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Rand Paul. Credit: AFP Photo

US Senator Rand Paul, who attended President Donald Trump's Republican Party nomination convention, said on Friday he was attacked by what he described as an "angry mob" of more than 100 people near the White House and had to be rescued by the police.

"Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob," the senator wrote on twitter https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1299219937517613056.

Videos circulating on social media, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters, show the senator and his wife Kelley walking down the street as crowds gathered near them shouting and shoving the police who tried to protect the couple.

The police could be heard asking the crowd to "back-off" as they escorted the senator to his hotel.

It wasn't immediately clear as to what led to the attack on Senator Paul.

Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters had gathered outside the White House on Thursday evening as Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election. Attendees could hear the protesters sounding horns near the White House as he spoke.

"What happened to Rand & Kelley tonight (and numerous others exiting the RNC) was wrong," tweeted Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

"The police protecting them were heroic, but this needs to stop. This is very close to escalating to serious violence."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
White House
Mob attack
Republican party
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 