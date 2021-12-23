Western diplomatic boycott of Olympics is a mistake: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and its allies a mistake driven by a desire to restrain China's development.
Washington will not prevent China's emergence as a global competitor by dragging politics into sports, Putin said in reply to a question at his annual news conference.
Canada and the United Kingdom have said they will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the games, a move which Beijing has condemned as a betrayal of the Olympic principles.
