Western diplomatic boycott of Olympics a mistake: Putin

Western diplomatic boycott of Olympics is a mistake: Putin

He said Washington will not prevent China's emergence as a global competitor by dragging politics into sports

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 23 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 20:52 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and its allies a mistake driven by a desire to restrain China's development.

Washington will not prevent China's emergence as a global competitor by dragging politics into sports, Putin said in reply to a question at his annual news conference.

Canada and the United Kingdom have said they will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the games, a move which Beijing has condemned as a betrayal of the Olympic principles.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Vladimir Putin
Russia
United States
China
Winter Olympics
Canada
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

 