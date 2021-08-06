50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid: WH

White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.

United States
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

