WHO confirms 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally

WHO confirms 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, 5 deaths in Africa

The announcement was made by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Most of the cases reported thus far have been found in Europe, particularly among men who have sex with men, the WHO said, although all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.

Also Read | Monkeypox testing facility introduced in Kerala

On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert.

"Regardless of the committee's recommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives," Ghebreyesus said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
WHO
health
World news

What's Brewing

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 