WHO seeks $84.5 million for earthquake response in Turkey, Syria

The World Health Organization appealed on Friday for $ 84.5 million to respond to health needs after the earthquake in both Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic.
"The flash appeal outlines the health situation in the two countries following this humanitarian disaster, the main threats to health, the WHO response since the earthquakes hit and priorities for addressing the health impacts in both countries," the UN agency said in a statement.
