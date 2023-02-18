WHO seeks $84.5 million for Turkey, Syria quake relief

WHO seeks $84.5 million for earthquake response in Turkey, Syria

The UN agency statement outlined the appeal it needed for health situation in the two countries after the devastating earthquakes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2023, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 00:33 ist
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization appealed on Friday for $ 84.5 million to respond to health needs after the earthquake in both Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic.

"The flash appeal outlines the health situation in the two countries following this humanitarian disaster, the main threats to health, the WHO response since the earthquakes hit and priorities for addressing the health impacts in both countries," the UN agency said in a statement. 

