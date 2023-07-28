Will not end presidential campaign if convicted: Trump

Will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced: Trump

Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 28 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 19:15 ist
Former US president Donald Trump. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.

Also Read | Trump accused of seeking to delete server in documents case
 

Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him in their investigation of Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Donald Trump
World news
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

 