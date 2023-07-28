Will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.
Also Read | Trump accused of seeking to delete server in documents case
Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him in their investigation of Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14
Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh
Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'
Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China
Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know
Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award