With the return of Taliban, Afghanistan's make-up industry is likely to suffer a massive setback

Soon after the Taliban fighters entered Kabul on August 15, the women who ran beauty parlours in the city shut shops and defaced the posters of glamourous models outside, in a move to appease the militant group.

Taliban, in its five year-rule two decades ago, imposed harsh restrictions on women, barring them from working. Women in the beauty industry, like make-up artists, suffered the most, losing work, in addition to their basic liberties.

History seems to be repeating as make-up artists like Afsoon are forced to go into hiding. "Women in the beauty industry, especially people like me who were visible and public with our work are targets," Afsoon told the BBC.

However, since the Taliban was ousted in 2001 by the US invasion, the beauty industry thrived, with over 200 new salons in Kabul and hundreds in other parts of Afghanistan. From weddings to occasional pampering, women thronged these parlours for a quick make-over.

Afsoon, born in the 90s, grew up in a semi-modern society where women exercised their potential in the male-dominated Afghan society. She can drive, is savvy with social media and has career ambitions, according to BCC report.

However, with the return of the Taliban, the beauty industry in Afghanistan, and women in general, will have to suffer a setback in progress that took years to build.

"There is no way they would approve of seeing unveiled faces, or the necks of women on display," she said, adding that they have always been very clear on their belief that a woman must not attract attention.

"It is the end of the beauty industry in Afghanistan," she said.