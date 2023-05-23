Zelenskyy visits Donetsk frontline in east Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Donetsk frontline in east Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv,
  May 23 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 17:52 ist

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory.

"On his return from a foreign visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Vugledar-Maryinka defense line in Donetsk region," the presidency said in a statement.

