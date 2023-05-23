Zelenskyy visits Donetsk frontline in east Ukraine

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have concentrated their efforts to capture territory.

"On his return from a foreign visit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Vugledar-Maryinka defense line in Donetsk region," the presidency said in a statement.